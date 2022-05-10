BOK Financial appoints executive director for healthcare banking division

Tulsa-based BOK Financial has named an executive director of its healthcare banking division.

He is Scott Andrews, who has served as chief operating officer of the commercial division since 2017.

"Since it was organized as a line of business almost a decade ago, our Healthcare Banking practice has been recognized as an industry leader," Brad Vincent, specialized industries executive, said in a statement. "Scott’s track record as a leader — including some of the most important, transformative projects in our company’s history — made him the right candidate to bring a fresh perspective to help us build on that success."

Andrews holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He serves as treasurer for 108|Contemporary, a craft gallery in the Tulsa Arts District, and on the board of Tulsa Regional Tourism. He has previously served on the board and finance committee of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.

