Boeing announces $2M package to back humanitarian response in Ukraine

Chicago-based Boeing on Thursday announced a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.

The assistance package will be directed to organizations working to bring food, water, clothing, medicine and shelter to displaced Ukrainians, including those seeking refuge in neighboring countries. In addition, Boeing, which has operations in Oklahoma City, will match all qualifying employee contributions made in support of Ukrainian humanitarian relief through the company's charitable matching program.

"The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people," Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis. While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering."

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

• $1,000,000 to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution as well as monetary assistance and psycho-social support for affected Ukrainians, with a focus on women, children and the elderly.

• $500,000 to American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross movement providing critical humanitarian relief to people affected by the Ukraine crisis.

• $250,000 to Americares to help with the distribution of medicine and medical supplies as well as support critical medical care for families displaced by the crisis, including mental health services.

• $250,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable, displaced populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

