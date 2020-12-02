Boeing 737 Max gets thumbs-up on American Airlines flight to Tulsa

"It's been 20 months of hard labor because 346 people died in this crashes, and there were several more people affected by that," said Alan Johnson, American senior manager of fleet training and standards. "There's no way we can feel their pain or their loss or their anger because of their loss. But what we can do is try to honor their sacrifice moving forward, and I think that's what we've done."

During the Max's grounding, regulators zeroed in on a flight-control system called MCAS, which repeatedly pushed down the nose of the aircraft before both crashes. Boeing, which describes changes to the plane on its website, and the FAA say the system has been made less powerful and easier for pilots to override.

"We're the ones that feel the safest," said Capt. Pete Gamble, who piloted the plane from DFW. "As the pilots feel the safest, hopefully that will transfer back to the passengers because it is a very safe airplane.

"It is the most scrutinized airplane ever in the industry — and for good reason. But now we're at a point where the history of aviation is all about fixing problems and making it better. And this airplane rises to the top on that, in my opinion."