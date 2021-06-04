Black Tech Street gathers committed community support for billion dollar investment

Tyrance Billingsley II and impact and innovation company SecondMuse has announced its first group of community supporters who are working with Black Tech Street to build a tech hub of Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa.

Black Tech Street (BTS) has committed support from MetCares, the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, the Black Wall Street Times, the Terrence Crutcher Foundation, TYPROS and Urban Coders Guild.

BTS intends to facilitate $1 billion of investment in the Black Tulsa economy over 10 years by facilitating entrepreneur support programming that will create a tightly knit, collaborative community of Black entrepreneurs and professionals.

"With the help of these partners, Black Tech Street will catalyze a global movement that takes the charge of Black Wall Street to the 21st century to see Black people everywhere embrace technology as a medium to hike wealth and positively impact the world," Billingsley said in a statement. "Our mission is to build a new system that unshackles the innovative and creative capability of Black people and allows for widespread access and participation in wealth creation."

Todd Khozein is co-CEO os SecondMuse.