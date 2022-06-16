Black Tech Panel will talk entrepreneurship Friday as part of Juneteenth

Panelists who are part of the Juneteenth celebration will participate part Friday in a discussion on entrepreneurship.

Hosted by CLLCTVE and the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, the Black Tech Panel event will be held at 4 p.m. at venture capital firm Atento Capital, 109 N. Detroit Avenue.

Founded in 2007, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation creates programs that enhance entrepreneurial ecosystems.

In 2020, it announced a $40 million expansion of LaunchPad to exclusively support colleges and universities that have a majority diverse population or are serving under-resourced communities. In doing so, it will increase its program from 46 to 75 campuses over the next five years.

Friday's Black Tech Panel will feature business owners who have raised a combined $20 million-plus in venture capital across the country. Moderating will be Dayanna Torres, director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.

Panelists will be Kelsey Davis, CEO and founder of CLLCTVE, a Los Angeles-based portfolio platform company; Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge, a Massachusetts-based mobile electric vehicle charging company and Shawn Gaetano, CEO and founder of Solace Vision, a no-code development tool that creates virtual environments in minutes.

"The legacy of Black Wall Street presented opportunities for entrepreneurs 100 years ago in the name of freedom," Davis said in a statement. "They had an ecosystem. Belonging. Economy. My mission is to reignite that alongside the work that’s already happening here."

