 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black Tech Panel will talk entrepreneurship Friday as part of Juneteenth

  • 0
Moderator

Dayanna Torres, director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, will moderate a panel on entrepreneurship Friday in Tulsa.

 Courtesy

Panelists who are part of the Juneteenth celebration will participate part Friday in a discussion on entrepreneurship.

Hosted by CLLCTVE and the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, the Black Tech Panel event will be held at 4 p.m. at venture capital firm Atento Capital, 109 N. Detroit Avenue.

Founded in 2007, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation creates programs that enhance entrepreneurial ecosystems.

In 2020, it announced a $40 million expansion of LaunchPad to exclusively support colleges and universities that have a majority diverse population or are serving under-resourced communities. In doing so, it will increase its program from 46 to 75 campuses over the next five years.

Friday's Black Tech Panel will feature business owners who have raised a combined $20 million-plus in venture capital across the country. Moderating will be Dayanna Torres, director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.

Panelists will be Kelsey Davis, CEO and founder of CLLCTVE, a Los Angeles-based portfolio platform company; Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge, a Massachusetts-based mobile electric vehicle charging company and Shawn Gaetano, CEO and founder of Solace Vision, a no-code development tool that creates virtual environments in minutes.

People are also reading…

"The legacy of Black Wall Street presented opportunities for entrepreneurs 100 years ago in the name of freedom," Davis said in a statement. "They had an ecosystem. Belonging. Economy. My mission is to reignite that alongside the work that’s already happening here."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert