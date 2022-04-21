Black Optical recognized for retail excellence at New York trade event

Local eyewear retailer Black Optical recently received the Vision Expo 2022 OPTImum Retail Award.

It was presented earlier this month during the trade event in New York.

"On Behalf of the Black Optical team, I am honored to accept this prestigious and meaningful international award," Gary Black, founder and president of Black Optical, said in a statement. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Black Optical team, their passionate and innovative approach to eyewear, client service and personal style.

"I am inspired daily by our team’s approach to creating a five-star client experience, and I am extremely proud of each team member. I share this award with the entire Black Optical family. We are grateful to the Vision Council, committee and the vision care community for this recognition."

Founded in Tulsa in 2007, Black Optical has other stores in Oklahoma City, Dallas and St. Louis.

