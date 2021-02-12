Black History Month: Black-owned businesses take center stage at Mother Road Market

Tamiqua Whittaker’s springboard to entrepreneurship came from her own household.
“My husband (LeAndrá) convinced me to find a way to pay myself because a second job is only going to take more time away from my duties at the house and my time with him and my kid,” said Whittaker, a licensed dental assistant, said by phone. “He said ‘you’re really too smart keep giving your time to other people.’”
With her daughter entering school, Whittaker left her dental career to devote all her time to Queen Kisses, a natural lip care business she started in late 2018.
“My vision for Queen Kisses is for it to be a global brand, but first I know I have to conquer my city,” she said. “Tulsa is catching on and the people are responding.
“It’s great to see it chugging along and picking up traction. I’m so over-the-moon about it.”
That traction could increase this month.
Queen Kisses products are among those on display at Limited Time Only Market (LTO — MKT) in Shops at Mother Road Market, which is featuring Black-owned businesses in February in honor of Black History Month.
A number of artists also will take center stage. Among the items showcased will be a limited run of bomber jackets, featuring artwork by nationally-renowned artist Frankie Zombie. They will be available for purchase with 50% of the proceeds going to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Central themes of Zombie’s pieces are the historic Greenwood District and Black Wall Street.
Elizabeth Frame Ellison is CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, which established the Shops at Mother Road and Mother Road Market.
“We created LTO — MKT to offer limited runs of special pieces of art and apparel that would expose our fans to the incredible entrepreneurs and artists with a passion for Tulsa,” Ellison said in a statement. “Frankie Zombie, for example, highlighted the upcoming centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre from an angle of hope and legacy. From there our team ran with the idea of making the entire month a focus on the amazing black-owned businesses in Tulsa. We hope you will come shop, discover and be inspired.”
Phil Armstrong is project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“Frankie Zombie’s love for culture, equality, respect and freedom all coincide with the entrepreneurial spirit that was the epitome of Greenwood,” Armstrong said in a statement.
Whittaker makes Queen Kisses products from her home in Broken Arrow. They include balm, exfoliators and nighttime renewal masks.
“Even though I don’t really wear a lot of make-up, I’m still a girlie-girl,” she said. “I like to dress up. And I know you need lip care underneath your lipstick just like you need skin care underneath your foundation.”
A self-described “psycho for oral hygiene,” Whittaker spent close to a decade as dental assistant before switching gears.
“It’s ultra-terrifying,” she said of starting a business. “But you have to take a risk on something at some point in your life. We plan on being here X amount of years. You have to risk it.”
