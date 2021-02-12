Black History Month: Black-owned businesses take center stage at Mother Road Market

Tamiqua Whittaker’s springboard to entrepreneurship came from her own household.

“My husband (LeAndrá) convinced me to find a way to pay myself because a second job is only going to take more time away from my duties at the house and my time with him and my kid,” said Whittaker, a licensed dental assistant, said by phone. “He said ‘you’re really too smart keep giving your time to other people.’”

With her daughter entering school, Whittaker left her dental career to devote all her time to Queen Kisses, a natural lip care business she started in late 2018.

“My vision for Queen Kisses is for it to be a global brand, but first I know I have to conquer my city,” she said. “Tulsa is catching on and the people are responding.

“It’s great to see it chugging along and picking up traction. I’m so over-the-moon about it.”

That traction could increase this month.

Queen Kisses products are among those on display at Limited Time Only Market (LTO — MKT) in Shops at Mother Road Market, which is featuring Black-owned businesses in February in honor of Black History Month.