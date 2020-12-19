Biz quicks

Mullin applauds FCC on rural broadband
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin on Friday applauded the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, which will help rural communities receive access to broadband.
A total of 50,617 households or businesses in Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District will get access to high-speed broadband in the next 10 years, representing an investment of $79,828,448.
“My district is the only congressional district in the country where broadband is available to less than half the population,” Mullin said in a statement. “Rural consumers need the bandwidth necessary to deliver educational opportunities for children and adults, telemedicine care for patients, news and entertainment content to consumers and more markets for businesses’ goods and services. This investment will help ensure rural Oklahomans are not left behind in the Internet economy.”
Fed finds big U.S. banks in solid shape
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said Friday that the 33 largest U.S. banks are in strong shape despite the pandemic’s economic shock.
The banks have ample capital cushions girding them against unexpected losses and that will also enable them to keep lending even under the most severe straits, the central bank said.
The Fed disclosed the results from a special second round of “stress tests” that it added this year because of damage to the economy from the virus outbreak.
The tests showed that all 33 banks remain above their minimum requirements for capital — money they don’t have to pay back to creditors or depositors — to protect against risk, the Fed said.
Still, the regulators decided to maintain restrictions on banks paying out dividends through March. Buybacks of company stock, however, will be permitted again, with some limits.
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million fine
Home Depot Inc. will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that its contractors follow lead paint rules. The civil penalty announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act.
Under the proposed settlement, Home Depot must implement a program to ensure that the firms and contractors it hires to perform home renovations are certified to use lead-safe work practices.
The Atlanta company announced in 2017 that it was the subject of a probe by the EPA’s criminal investigation division into its compliance with lead-safe work practices. Home Depot then said it was cooperating with the EPA.
EPA said that while investigating customer complaints about Home Depot renovations, it found the company subcontracted work to firms that did not use lead-safe work practices. It also did not perform required post-renovation cleaning, give EPA pamphlets on lead-based paint to occupants, or maintain records of compliance with the law, the agency said.
— From wire, staff reports
