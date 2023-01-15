Biz Quicks

Brandon Jackson named builder of the year

A Tulsa builder last week was named Builder of the Year by the The Oklahoma Home Builders Association (OkHBA).

Brandon Jackson of Tara Custom Homes received the award Jan. 6 at the organization’s banquet in Oklahoma City.

Named to the Oklahoma Housing Hall of Fame was Lindsay Perkins, a residential land developer from Tulsa who has been responsible for developing more than 3,500 home sites.

Perkins was the state’s Builder of the Year in 2000 and the HBA of Greater Tulsa’s Builder of the Year in 1995.

Also on Jan. 6, the OkHBA selected Gina Cox of Oklahoma Natural Gas as Associate of the Year. She has been involved at the Central Oklahoma Home Builder Association since 1998 and has been on the OkHBA board of directors since 2008.

Bank of America gives nearly $1 million in 2022

Bank of America invested $969,000 across 19 organizations in and around Tulsa last year through philanthropic grants and other initiatives. The support is aimed at driving economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on advancing racial and ethnic equality. Specifically, Bank of America’s local giving was directed to alleviate the impacts of homelessness, food insecurity and mental health in underserved communities.

For instance, Bank of America Tulsa teamed up with the Resonance Center for Women to help further its Take 2 Café initiative aimed at helping formerly incarcerated women back into the workforce.

The bank also supported ONABEN’s business outreach programs, which offer workforce development, technical assistance and training opportunities to Native American and minority businesses, empowering them to grow and expand their businesses beyond local scope.

Another key partner Bank of America supported this year was Iron Gate. This remarkable nonprofit organization’s mission is to feed Tulsa’s hungry and vulnerable communities. Serving meals to those in need every day of the year, Iron Gate uses a soup kitchen, grocery pantry, and a kid’s pack pantry to ensure all Tulsans are fed.

“Since 1978, our mission has remained constant — to ensure that the people of Tulsa are fed,” Carrie Henderson, executive director of Iron Gate, said in a statement. “While our mission is straightforward, food insecurity is such a pressing issue in many of our communities. Everyone deserves a proper meal and a full belly, and Bank of America’s support helps fuel our mission and continue the work that must be done in Tulsa.”

