Bixby Development Foundation to open new home, The HUB, on Nov. 4

The Bixby Development Foundation next month will open its new home, The HUB.
It will open at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at 12 West Dawes Ave. The HUB sits directly next to Charley Young Event Park and is adjacent to municipal offices.
The HUB will host educational sessions for businesses in all stages of business growth and house offices of the Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce and small businesses. It also will offer event space and office rentals for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
