Bill Knight, owner of local car dealership, nominated for national award

Bill Knight, president of Bill Knight Ford in Tulsa, has been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Knight is among nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas on Jan. 27.

“The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors,” the media company said in a news release.

“The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service,” TIME said.

Knight was chosen to represent the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition, one of only 48 auto dealers nominated for the 54th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

“My 38-year career has been a winding road with each stop preparing me for the role of dealer principal that I enjoy today,” Knight said.

“I could never have imagined when we moved to Tulsa 24 years ago, we would own multiple dealerships, work with family members as an integral part of our team and be so proud of the difference we’ve made for our employees and the Tulsa community.”

Knight received a bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, in 1984.

Both his son and son-in-law are the next generation to enter the family enterprise.

“We started with 172 employees, 70 of which are still working with us today,” Knight said. “I appreciate that my team has trusted me with their careers. Many employees started with us in their teens and early 20s and now have families of their own and are wonderful members of the community. We now employ 325 people.”

Knight has also served the Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association, where he was chair from 2016 to 2019 and oversaw the Tulsa Auto Show.

“I am most proud of helping to transition our annual auto show from a dealer-owned for-profit event to a nonprofit organization that supports the association’s community giving,” he said.

“Since we made this change in 2017, we have given back over $300,000 to worthy nonprofits and raised over $1 million for future giving.”

Knight has also used his leadership skills to champion many local causes. He launched a partnership with the Philbrook Museum of Art to provide Lincoln cars and drivers to transport vintners, who the museum brings to Tulsa for their signature fundraising event, the Philbrook Wine Experience.

Knight also has served on the advisory board for the Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) and helped lead the fundraising effort to build a new 90-plus bed shelter and 20-unit transitional living center, as well as a day care area and kennels for pets, which was built in 2015.

He is also sponsor of the Tulsa World’s athletes of the week and the annual All-World Awards, honoring local athletes.

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities, and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity.

Knight and his wife, Rozann, have two children.