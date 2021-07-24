'Big dreams yield big results': MidAmerica Industrial Park turns 60 with eye toward expansion

PRYOR — No anniversary is complete without a celebration, so MidAmerica Industrial Park held one Friday.

Paying homage to its past while vowing to look ahead, MAIP marked 60 years of operations and feted the grand opening of phase one of The District, the park’s 162-acre development that incorporates retail, residential, parks and trails.

Doug Harris, CEO of HE&M Saw, has seen the transformation of MAIP firsthand. His family moved the company from California to the park in 1976.

“What an incredible ride,” said of MAIP, now the eighth-largest industrial park on the planet. “I was very fortunate to be around when the boom was happening in Silicon Valley. I saw Dave’s (MAIP CEO Dave Stewart) vision of what we can be here. It’s absolutely unbelievable to see the trajectory where this is going.”

Nearly 80 years ago, the United States acquired 16,000 acres of land between Pryor Creek and Chouteau and built an munitions plant to support the country’s efforts during World War II. Following the war, a state beneficiary trust was formed to purchase the property from the federal government for $1.7 million.