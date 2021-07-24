'Big dreams yield big results': MidAmerica Industrial Park turns 60 with eye toward expansion

PRYOR — No anniversary is complete without a celebration, so MidAmerica Industrial Park held one Friday.
Paying homage to its past while vowing to look ahead, MAIP marked 60 years of operations and feted the grand opening of phase one of The District, the park’s 162-acre development that incorporates retail, residential, parks and trails.
Doug Harris, CEO of HE&M Saw, has seen the transformation of MAIP firsthand. His family moved the company from California to the park in 1976.
“What an incredible ride,” said of MAIP, now the eighth-largest industrial park on the planet. “I was very fortunate to be around when the boom was happening in Silicon Valley. I saw Dave’s (MAIP CEO Dave Stewart) vision of what we can be here. It’s absolutely unbelievable to see the trajectory where this is going.”
Nearly 80 years ago, the United States acquired 16,000 acres of land between Pryor Creek and Chouteau and built an munitions plant to support the country’s efforts during World War II. Following the war, a state beneficiary trust was formed to purchase the property from the federal government for $1.7 million.
At the end of 1960, Oklahoma Ordinance Works Authority was created and became known as the MidAmerica Industrial Park, which now supports 80 companies, including Fortune 500 firms such as Google and Chevron.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo recently announced that it was investing $400 million to build a factory at MAIP.
“Where else could this be done?,” Harris said. “We have the state. We have the city. We have government. Everything is pushing this forward, and we’re all working together. We’re not fighting. I mean, this just doesn’t happen.”
MidAmerica has an employment base of more than 4,500 people and generates a payroll of $732.2 million annually.
“Those paychecks buy clothes and groceries, automobiles, pay utility bills, rent and mortgage payments on homes and fund countless hours of college tuition,” said Larry Williams, general manager of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority. “… The lessons learned here are simply this: When you dream, dream big.
“Big dreams yield big results. The dream is alive and well. The dream is still unfolding right before our eyes. I do believe the best is truly yet to come. Thank God for dreamers.”
The District broke ground in 2018 and is a mixture of walk-able retail areas and residential living combined with outdoor spaces. The completion of phase one, which was designed by Cyntergy and built by Crossland Construction, features 32,000 square feet of retail space, with anchors Fat Toad Brewery, Red Crown Credit Union and The Bunker event center.
A groundbreaking is scheduled in August for phase two’s 503 West, a 300-unit, multistory living complex with a park area, swimming pool, fitness center and basketball court.
Phase three will accommodate a master-planned community with 100 homes and 10 acres of parks connected by walking and bicycle trails.
“In industry, they are looking for opportunity and they are seeking it in the right place,” Stewart said. “And we want to be that place. All of you helped do that.
“… We know that all the demographics of all ages, they are drawn to areas with the amenities of the big city but with the affordability of a community. That’s us.”
