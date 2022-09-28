Best in the World 2022 winners presented by the Tulsa World

The Best in the World was created by the Tulsa World to name the best of everything in Tulsa.
For years, the contest allowed Tulsans to nominate and then vote on more than 200 categories in 15 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, drink, education, finance, food and dining, fun and leisure, health care, health-care professionals, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.
This year we had more than 92,000 votes for this contest. Here is the complete list of winners for the 2022 Best in the World Contest, presented by the Tulsa World.
Automotive
Best Auto Dealership: Don Carlton Honda
Best Auto Detailer: Red Beard's Detail Shop
Best Auto Glass Repair: Safelite AutoGlass
Best Auto Paint: Gerber Collision & Glass
Best Auto Repair: Atlas Automotive
Best Auto Wrap: Outlaw Kustomz
Best Carwash: Tommy's Express Car Wash
Best Collision Repair/Body Shop: Gerber Collision & Glass
Best Limousine Service: VIP Limousine
Best Motorcycle Dealer: Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson
Best Oil Change: Jiffy Lube Oil Change
Best RV Dealer: Dave's Claremore RV
Best Tire Shop: Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Best Wrecker Service: AAA
Beauty & Fitness
Best Barber Shop: All Good Barber Shop
Best Beauty Supply: Ulta Beauty
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center: Kimiko Medical Aesthetics
Best Day Spa: Emerge Medical & Well Spa
Best Gym/Fitness Center: Sports Performance Institute
Best Hair Salon: Ihloff Salon & Day Spa
Best Medical Spa: Soul Aesthetics
Best Nail Salon: Luxe Nail Bar
Best Place for a Massage: Emerge Medical & Well Spa
Best Place for Eyelash Extensions: Emerge Medical & Well Spa
Best Skin Care Facility: Soul Aesthetics
Best Tanning Salon: InnerGlow
Best Weight Loss Center: Emerge Integrative Medicine
Best Yoga Studio: Be Love Yoga Studio Tulsa
Community
Best Art Organization: AHHA
Best Customer Service: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Best Hotel/Motel: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Best Lake Resort: Shangri La Resort
Best Non-Profit Organization: George Kaiser Family Foundation
Best Place to Work: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Drink
Best Bar/Lounge: Track 5. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Best Local Brewery: Broken Arrow Brewing Company
Best Local Coffee Shop: Coffee House on Cherry Street
Best Margarita: 3 Tequilas
Education
Best Arts School: DanceWorkz Tulsa
Best College/University: Oral Roberts University
Best Daycare: The Synagogue | Congregation B'nai Emunah
Best Learning Center/Tutor: Kumon Math and Reading Center of TULSA - SOUTH
Best Martial Arts School: Jenks Martial Arts Academy
Best Preschool/Early Learning Center: Happy Hands Education Center
Best Private School (K-12): Monte Cassino Catholic School
Best Vocational School: Tulsa Technology Center
Finance
Best Accounting Firm: Tax Teks
Best Bank: First Oklahoma Bank
Best Credit Union: TTCU Federal Credit Union
Best Loan Company: Gateway First Bank
Best Tax Service: Desi Tax Service LLC
Best Wealth Management: Scissortail Wealth Management
Food & Dining
Bakery/Baked Goods: Merritt's Bakery
Best Asian Food: JINYA Ramen Bar - Tulsa
Best Authentic Mexican Food: Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
Best Bakery: Merritt's Bakery
Best BBQ: Burn Co
Best Buffet: Texas de Brazil
Best Burger: Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers
Best Casino Dining: Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa
Best Catering Company: Andolinis
Best Chocolatier: Glacier Chocolate & Coffee
Best Donut Shop: Daylight Donuts
Best Family Restaurant: The Bros. Houligan
Best Fine Dining: McGill's on 19
Best Food Truck: The Po'boy roller llc
Best Frozen Dessert: Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store
Best Happy Hour: Hodges Bend
Best Hot Dog/Coney: Coney I-Lander
Best Indian Food: India Palace
Best Italian Food: Mondo's Ristorante Italian
Best Outdoor Dining: East Village Bohemian Pizzeria
Best Pizza: Hideaway Pizza
Best Place for Breakfast: Neighborhood JAM
Best Place for Dinner: Nola's ...Creole & Cocktails
Best Place for Lunch: Queenies
Best Sandwich Shop/Deli: Trenchers Delicatessen
Best Seafood: White River Fish Market
Best Service/Waitstaff: McGill's on 19
Best Shaved Ice: Josh's Sno Shack
Best Sports Bar/Grill: Elgin Park
Best Steak: McGill's on 19
Best Tex-Mex Mexican Food: Ted's Café Escondido
Best Wings: Wingstop
Fun & Leisure
Best Casino: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Best Craft/Hobby Store: Hobby Lobby
Best Escape Room: Eleventh Hour Enigma
Best Family Entertainment: Tulsa Drillers Baseball
Best Large Live Entertainment Venue: BOK Center
Best Local Entertainment: Cain's Ballroom
Best Museum: Philbrook Museum of Art
Best Park: Gathering Place
Best Performing Arts Center: Tulsa Performing Arts Center
Best Place for a Childs Birthday Party: Wheels and Thrills
Best Private Golf Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Best Public Golf Course: Cherokee Hills Golf Club
Best Small Live Entertainment Venue: Hard Rock Live
Healthcare
Best Assisted Living: Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care
Best Behavioral/Mental Health Facility: Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital
Best Cardiology Clinic: Heart Hospital at Saint Francis
Best Chiropractic Clinic: Huskey Chiropractic Clinic
Best Dental Office: Flawless Smile Dentistry
Best Dermatology Clinic: Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc
Best Hearing Services: Clear-tone
Best Hospital: Saint Francis Hospital
Best Men's Healthcare: Urologic Specialists
Best Nursing Home: Saint Simeon's Senior Community
Best Orthodontic Office: Cooper & Misner Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Practice: Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates
Best Pain Management Facility: Precision Pain Management
Best Pediatric Care: The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis
Best Pharmacy: Broken Arrow Family Drug
Best Physical Therapy Clinic: Saint Francis Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-Tulsa
Best Retirement Community: Montereau
Best Urgent Care: Warren Clinic Urgent Care
Best Vision Care: Harrel Eyecare, part of MyEyeDr.
Best Women's Health: Tulsa Women's Health Care
Healthcare Professionals
Best Chiropractor: Dr. Chandler - Huskey Huskey Chiropractic
Best Dentist: Ali Torabi - Flawless Smile Dentistry
Best Dermatologist: Lisa Bull - Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
Best Esthetician: Chrystal Webb - Kimiko Medical Aesthetics
Best Nutritionist: Caroline Mathias – Community with Caroline
Best Pediatrician: John Lukeman, DO - Warren Clinic Pediatrics
Home & Garden
Best Apartments: THRIVE Jenks
Best Appliance Store: Hahn Appliance Center Warehouse
Best Carpet/Flooring Company: Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood
Best Contractor: Tulsa Home Repair
Best Door & Window Replacement: Windows by Jeff, Inc.
Best Electrician: Shanks Electric
Best Home Renovation: Landmark Construction & Management Services LLC
Best HVAC Company: Mark Hill Heating and Air
Best Landscaping/Lawn Care: Ryan Lawn & Tree
Best Nursery: Southwoods
Best Pest Control Company: Mother Nature's Pest & Lawn
Best Place to Buy Home Décor: Summer's Market Floral & Home Decor
Best Plumbing Company: Air Assurance Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing
Best Real Estate Company: McGraw Realtors
Best Roofing Company: Duralast Roofing Specialists
Best Title Company: Elite Title Services
Best Window Installation Company: Windows by Jeff, Inc.
People of the Year
Best Accountant: Cindy Snow - Tax Teks
Best Attorney: Anthony Gorospe - Gorospe Law
Best Attorney: Becki Murphy - Murphy Francy PLLC
Best Barber: Rainer Ross - All Good Barbershop
Best Bartender: Kat Caputo - McGill's on 19, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Best Car Salesperson: Sharlin Gray - Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa
Best Chef: Daniel Wade - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Best Contractor: Grant Hicks - Tulsa Home Repair
Best Financial Advisor: Jennifer Benink - Morgan Stanley
Best Firefighter: Richard Williams III - Tulsa Fire
Best Hairstylist: Taylor Bartmier - Berkshire on Main
Best Home Inspector: Jake Tucker - Tucker Home Inspections
Best Law Enforcement Officer: Justin Green - Deputy TCSO
Best Massage Therapist: Cari Adams - Ihloff Salon and Day Spa
Best Personal Trainer: Sean Barger - Sports Performance Institute
Best Photographer: Samantha Ross - From the Heart Fine Art and Photography
Best Real Estate Agent: Brooke Chandler - EXP realty
Best Tattoo Artist: Caroline Devine - Cry Baby Ink
Best Veterinarian: Taylor Barranco, DVM - Woodland West Animal Hospital
Pets
Best Animal Hospital: Woodland West Animal Hospital
Best Doggie Daycare/Boarding: Woodland West Pet Resort
Best Pet Groomer: Brooke Arnett, Noah's Bed and Biscuit
Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies: Southern Agriculture
Best Veterinary Clinic: Edgewood Veterinary Hospital
Services
Best Auction Company: Brandon Auction
Best Banquet Facility: Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa
Best Cleaning Services: Tulsa Dryer Vents LLC
Best Computer Repair Store: Shepard Technologies
Best Dry Cleaner/Laundry Service: Yale Cleaners
Best Employment Agency: Key Personnel
Best Florist: Toni's Flowers & Gifts
Best Funeral Home: Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery
Best Funeral Home/Funeral Services: Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery
Best HR Outsourcing: Thrive PEO
Best Insurance Agency: Extra Mile Insurance Solutions
Best Law Office: Johnson - Cephas Law PLLC
Best Screen Print/Embroidery: Mythic Tulsa T-Shirts, Screen Printing, Embroidery & Design
Best Travel Agency: World Travel Service, LLC
Best Antique Shop: JADE on MAIN
Best Bicycle Shop: T-Town Bicycles
Best Boots/Western Wear: Boot Barn
Best Boutique: Hippy Cowgirls Bou-Dega
Best Bridal/Formal Wear: Facchianos Bridal and Formal Attire
Best Cannabis Dispensary: 420 Utica & Utica Pothole
Best CBD Shop: Vogue Tulsa Smoke Shop
Best Consignment/Used Clothing Store: Daisy Exchange
Best Farm & Ranch Equipment/Supply: Atwoods Ranch & Home
Best Firearm Store: Dong's Guns Ammo and Reloading
Best Fresh Meat/Seafood: Reasor's
Best Furniture Store: Mathis Brothers Furniture
Best Gift Shop: OkieSpice & Trade Co.
Best Grocery Store: Reasor's
Best Health Food Store: Sprouts Farmers Market
Best Jewelry Store: Moody's Jewelry
Best Liquor Store: Owasso Liquor & Wine
Best Mattress Store: Mathis Brothers Furniture
Best Pawn Shop: EZPAWN
Best Place to Buy Children's Clothing: Target
Best Place to Buy Men's Clothing: Dillard's
Best Place to Buy Shoes: Dillard's
Best Place to Buy Sports Equipment: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Best Place to Buy Women's Clothing: Dillard's
Best Running Store: Fleet Feet
Best Specialty Shop: Spiritworks
Best Vape Shop: Vogue Tulsa Smoke Shop