Best in the World 2022 winners presented by the Tulsa World

The Best in the World was created by the Tulsa World to name the best of everything in Tulsa.

For years, the contest allowed Tulsans to nominate and then vote on more than 200 categories in 15 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, drink, education, finance, food and dining, fun and leisure, health care, health-care professionals, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

This year we had more than 92,000 votes for this contest. Here is the complete list of winners for the 2022 Best in the World Contest, presented by the Tulsa World.

Automotive

Best Auto Dealership: Don Carlton Honda

Best Auto Detailer: Red Beard's Detail Shop

Best Auto Glass Repair: Safelite AutoGlass

Best Auto Paint: Gerber Collision & Glass

Best Auto Repair: Atlas Automotive

Best Auto Wrap: Outlaw Kustomz

Best Carwash: Tommy's Express Car Wash

Best Collision Repair/Body Shop: Gerber Collision & Glass

Best Limousine Service: VIP Limousine

Best Motorcycle Dealer: Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson

Best Oil Change: Jiffy Lube Oil Change

Best RV Dealer: Dave's Claremore RV

Best Tire Shop: Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Best Wrecker Service: AAA

Beauty & Fitness

Best Barber Shop: All Good Barber Shop

Best Beauty Supply: Ulta Beauty

Best Cosmetic Surgery Center: Kimiko Medical Aesthetics

Best Day Spa: Emerge Medical & Well Spa

Best Gym/Fitness Center: Sports Performance Institute

Best Hair Salon: Ihloff Salon & Day Spa

Best Medical Spa: Soul Aesthetics

Best Nail Salon: Luxe Nail Bar

Best Place for a Massage: Emerge Medical & Well Spa

Best Place for Eyelash Extensions: Emerge Medical & Well Spa

Best Skin Care Facility: Soul Aesthetics

Best Tanning Salon: InnerGlow

Best Weight Loss Center: Emerge Integrative Medicine

Best Yoga Studio: Be Love Yoga Studio Tulsa

Community

Best Art Organization: AHHA

Best Customer Service: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Best Hotel/Motel: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Best Lake Resort: Shangri La Resort

Best Non-Profit Organization: George Kaiser Family Foundation

Best Place to Work: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Drink

Best Bar/Lounge: Track 5. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Best Local Brewery: Broken Arrow Brewing Company

Best Local Coffee Shop: Coffee House on Cherry Street

Best Margarita: 3 Tequilas

Education

Best Arts School: DanceWorkz Tulsa

Best College/University: Oral Roberts University

Best Daycare: The Synagogue | Congregation B'nai Emunah

Best Learning Center/Tutor: Kumon Math and Reading Center of TULSA - SOUTH

Best Martial Arts School: Jenks Martial Arts Academy

Best Preschool/Early Learning Center: Happy Hands Education Center

Best Private School (K-12): Monte Cassino Catholic School

Best Vocational School: Tulsa Technology Center

Finance

Best Accounting Firm: Tax Teks

Best Bank: First Oklahoma Bank

Best Credit Union: TTCU Federal Credit Union

Best Loan Company: Gateway First Bank

Best Tax Service: Desi Tax Service LLC

Best Wealth Management: Scissortail Wealth Management

Food & Dining

Bakery/Baked Goods: Merritt's Bakery

Best Asian Food: JINYA Ramen Bar - Tulsa

Best Authentic Mexican Food: Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina

Best Bakery: Merritt's Bakery

Best BBQ: Burn Co

Best Buffet: Texas de Brazil

Best Burger: Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Best Casino Dining: Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Best Catering Company: Andolinis

Best Chocolatier: Glacier Chocolate & Coffee

Best Donut Shop: Daylight Donuts

Best Family Restaurant: The Bros. Houligan

Best Fine Dining: McGill's on 19

Best Food Truck: The Po'boy roller llc

Best Frozen Dessert: Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Best Happy Hour: Hodges Bend

Best Hot Dog/Coney: Coney I-Lander

Best Indian Food: India Palace

Best Italian Food: Mondo's Ristorante Italian

Best Outdoor Dining: East Village Bohemian Pizzeria

Best Pizza: Hideaway Pizza

Best Place for Breakfast: Neighborhood JAM

Best Place for Dinner: Nola's ...Creole & Cocktails

Best Place for Lunch: Queenies

Best Sandwich Shop/Deli: Trenchers Delicatessen

Best Seafood: White River Fish Market

Best Service/Waitstaff: McGill's on 19

Best Shaved Ice: Josh's Sno Shack

Best Sports Bar/Grill: Elgin Park

Best Steak: McGill's on 19

Best Tex-Mex Mexican Food: Ted's Café Escondido

Best Wings: Wingstop

Fun & Leisure

Best Casino: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Best Craft/Hobby Store: Hobby Lobby

Best Escape Room: Eleventh Hour Enigma

Best Family Entertainment: Tulsa Drillers Baseball

Best Large Live Entertainment Venue: BOK Center

Best Local Entertainment: Cain's Ballroom

Best Museum: Philbrook Museum of Art

Best Park: Gathering Place

Best Performing Arts Center: Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Best Place for a Childs Birthday Party: Wheels and Thrills

Best Private Golf Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Best Public Golf Course: Cherokee Hills Golf Club

Best Small Live Entertainment Venue: Hard Rock Live

Healthcare

Best Assisted Living: Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care

Best Behavioral/Mental Health Facility: Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital

Best Cardiology Clinic: Heart Hospital at Saint Francis

Best Chiropractic Clinic: Huskey Chiropractic Clinic

Best Dental Office: Flawless Smile Dentistry

Best Dermatology Clinic: Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc

Best Hearing Services: Clear-tone

Best Hospital: Saint Francis Hospital

Best Men's Healthcare: Urologic Specialists

Best Nursing Home: Saint Simeon's Senior Community

Best Orthodontic Office: Cooper & Misner Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Practice: Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates

Best Pain Management Facility: Precision Pain Management

Best Pediatric Care: The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis

Best Pharmacy: Broken Arrow Family Drug

Best Physical Therapy Clinic: Saint Francis Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-Tulsa

Best Retirement Community: Montereau

Best Urgent Care: Warren Clinic Urgent Care

Best Vision Care: Harrel Eyecare, part of MyEyeDr.

Best Women's Health: Tulsa Women's Health Care

Healthcare Professionals

Best Chiropractor: Dr. Chandler - Huskey Huskey Chiropractic

Best Dentist: Ali Torabi - Flawless Smile Dentistry

Best Dermatologist: Lisa Bull - Utica Park Clinic Dermatology

Best Esthetician: Chrystal Webb - Kimiko Medical Aesthetics

Best Nutritionist: Caroline Mathias – Community with Caroline

Best Pediatrician: John Lukeman, DO - Warren Clinic Pediatrics

Home & Garden

Best Apartments: THRIVE Jenks

Best Appliance Store: Hahn Appliance Center Warehouse

Best Carpet/Flooring Company: Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood

Best Contractor: Tulsa Home Repair

Best Door & Window Replacement: Windows by Jeff, Inc.

Best Electrician: Shanks Electric

Best Home Renovation: Landmark Construction & Management Services LLC

Best HVAC Company: Mark Hill Heating and Air

Best Landscaping/Lawn Care: Ryan Lawn & Tree

Best Nursery: Southwoods

Best Pest Control Company: Mother Nature's Pest & Lawn

Best Place to Buy Home Décor: Summer's Market Floral & Home Decor

Best Plumbing Company: Air Assurance Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Best Real Estate Company: McGraw Realtors

Best Roofing Company: Duralast Roofing Specialists

Best Title Company: Elite Title Services

Best Window Installation Company: Windows by Jeff, Inc.

People of the Year

Best Accountant: Cindy Snow - Tax Teks

Best Attorney: Anthony Gorospe - Gorospe Law

Best Attorney: Becki Murphy - Murphy Francy PLLC

Best Barber: Rainer Ross - All Good Barbershop

Best Bartender: Kat Caputo - McGill's on 19, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Best Car Salesperson: Sharlin Gray - Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa

Best Chef: Daniel Wade - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Best Contractor: Grant Hicks - Tulsa Home Repair

Best Financial Advisor: Jennifer Benink - Morgan Stanley

Best Firefighter: Richard Williams III - Tulsa Fire

Best Hairstylist: Taylor Bartmier - Berkshire on Main

Best Home Inspector: Jake Tucker - Tucker Home Inspections

Best Law Enforcement Officer: Justin Green - Deputy TCSO

Best Massage Therapist: Cari Adams - Ihloff Salon and Day Spa

Best Personal Trainer: Sean Barger - Sports Performance Institute

Best Photographer: Samantha Ross - From the Heart Fine Art and Photography

Best Real Estate Agent: Brooke Chandler - EXP realty

Best Tattoo Artist: Caroline Devine - Cry Baby Ink

Best Veterinarian: Taylor Barranco, DVM - Woodland West Animal Hospital

Pets

Best Animal Hospital: Woodland West Animal Hospital

Best Doggie Daycare/Boarding: Woodland West Pet Resort

Best Pet Groomer: Brooke Arnett, Noah's Bed and Biscuit

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies: Southern Agriculture

Best Veterinary Clinic: Edgewood Veterinary Hospital

Services

Best Auction Company: Brandon Auction

Best Banquet Facility: Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Best Cleaning Services: Tulsa Dryer Vents LLC

Best Computer Repair Store: Shepard Technologies

Best Dry Cleaner/Laundry Service: Yale Cleaners

Best Employment Agency: Key Personnel

Best Florist: Toni's Flowers & Gifts

Best Funeral Home: Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery

Best Funeral Home/Funeral Services: Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery

Best HR Outsourcing: Thrive PEO

Best Insurance Agency: Extra Mile Insurance Solutions

Best Law Office: Johnson - Cephas Law PLLC

Best Screen Print/Embroidery: Mythic Tulsa T-Shirts, Screen Printing, Embroidery & Design

Best Travel Agency: World Travel Service, LLC

Best Antique Shop: JADE on MAIN

Best Bicycle Shop: T-Town Bicycles

Best Boots/Western Wear: Boot Barn

Best Boutique: Hippy Cowgirls Bou-Dega

Best Bridal/Formal Wear: Facchianos Bridal and Formal Attire

Best Cannabis Dispensary: 420 Utica & Utica Pothole

Best CBD Shop: Vogue Tulsa Smoke Shop

Best Consignment/Used Clothing Store: Daisy Exchange

Best Farm & Ranch Equipment/Supply: Atwoods Ranch & Home

Best Firearm Store: Dong's Guns Ammo and Reloading

Best Fresh Meat/Seafood: Reasor's

Best Furniture Store: Mathis Brothers Furniture

Best Gift Shop: OkieSpice & Trade Co.

Best Grocery Store: Reasor's

Best Health Food Store: Sprouts Farmers Market

Best Jewelry Store: Moody's Jewelry

Best Liquor Store: Owasso Liquor & Wine

Best Mattress Store: Mathis Brothers Furniture

Best Pawn Shop: EZPAWN

Best Place to Buy Children's Clothing: Target

Best Place to Buy Men's Clothing: Dillard's

Best Place to Buy Shoes: Dillard's

Best Place to Buy Sports Equipment: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Best Place to Buy Women's Clothing: Dillard's

Best Running Store: Fleet Feet

Best Specialty Shop: Spiritworks

Best Vape Shop: Vogue Tulsa Smoke Shop