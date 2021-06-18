'Beginning of a new wave': MidAmerica Industrial Park wants to capitalize on Canoo investment in Pryor

PRYOR — The principals responsible for bringing electric vehicle maker Canoo and 2,000 jobs to MidAmerica Industrial Park did manage to enjoy a champagne toast Thursday.

But they aren't about to get dizzy with complacency.

Instead, they plan to take Canoo's $400 million investment and cash in on the momentum, MAIP CEO David Stewart said.

"We are right between Tulsa and Bentonville (Ark.)," he said. "We are at the epicenter of one of the largest concentrations of workforce development in the area. It's not going away. The trajectory is going to be upward. So we need to get more aggressive about our thought process and have the vision of what this can be."

MAIP is the world's eighth-largest industrial park in the world with more than 80 companies. Seven Fortune 500 firms have operations there, including Google and DuPont.

The investment by Canoo, a Los Angeles-based startup company, is among the largest ever made in the area, rivaling the $550 million American Airlines committed to its maintenance base in Tulsa in early 2020.

"This is not going to stop now," Stewart said Thursday at a news conference for Canoo's announcement. "I have another 1,500 acres available…It's not over. It's really the beginning of a new wave."