Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow taking part in nationwide hiring event
Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow taking part in nationwide hiring event

Bass Pro Shops (copy) (copy)

Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow

 Tulsa World file

Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow will be looking to fill 40 retail jobs at a national hiring event this week.

The interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Bass Pro Shops, 101 Bass Pro Drive. The company is looking to fill 7,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time openings.

Candidates are urged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Benefits include merchandise discounts up to 45%, holiday and vacation pay and health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members.

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's in the top 10 among "America's Best Employers" as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.

