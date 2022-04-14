 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank of Oklahoma to dedicate new mortgage office in Broken Arrow

Bank of Oklahoma on Thursday plans to dedicate a new mortgage office in Broken Arrow's Rose District.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the office at 305 N. Main St., Suite 133.

By locating in a pedestrian-friendly district undergoing a significant renovation, the bank said the venue provides increased visibility and access for Broken Arrow residents.

The office is staffed with five, full-time mortgage bankers with a total of more than 80 years experience.

"We’re really excited to welcome our clients and community into our new offices in the beautiful Rose District, which is a thriving area where more and more businesses are being added all the time," Julie Haddock, market leader for Bank of Oklahoma Mortgage, said in a statement.

