Bank of Oklahoma opens new mortgage office in Broken Arrow's Rose District
BROKEN ARROW — Bank of Oklahoma is opening a new mortgage office in the Rose District.

Relocated from 605 S. Aspen, the new office is at 305 N. Main St. and celebrated grand opening this past week.

It will be staffed with five, full-time mortgage bankers with a total of more than 80 years experience. Bank of Oklahoma is a subsidiary of Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corporation, which is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration.

