Bank of Oklahoma opens new flagship banking center in BOK Tower

Bank of Oklahoma recently unveiled its remodeled, flagship banking center in the BOK Tower.
"This new multi-use financial center is intended to showcase how our team supports the complete financial needs of our clients," BOK President and CEO Steve Bradshaw said in a statement.
Moved from a previous location that also was on the main plaza level, the new, roughly 3,000-square-foot venue boasts updates in function and appearance, with the main wall of the center sporting the Tulsa skyline and graphic pattern.
It provides three ATMs in a pedestrian-heavy area, has two teller stands, a conference room and office space to host client consultations. In addition, it offers financial advisors and dedicated relation managers in mortgage services.
The refurbishing coincides with a main plaza renovation by the tower's owner, Williams Headquarters Building, LLC. That renovation will include improvements to the lobby, a new lounge and food hall and exterior terrace, encompassing the largest rehabilitation of the main plaza since the high-rise was completed in 1976.
“I have been anxiously awaiting the unveiling of this space and I’m pleased to see us continue to evolve our client-facing facilities in partnership with the vision for the BOK Tower building," Bradshaw said. "We began to implement a vision prior to the pandemic to transform our banking centers into multi-use financial centers with multiple lines of business represented.
"This effort showcases how our team supports the complete financial needs of our clients. After all of the disruption of the past two years, I am delighted that this flagship location is one of the first to come to fruition."
At the center's opening, BOK announced a $1,500 donation to 36 Degrees North, which supports local entrepreneurship.
"As you all know, serving our communities is core to who we are at BOK Financial and Bank of Oklahoma,” Bradshaw said. "As we unveil this new banking center, we’d like to commemorate the occasion with a community donation to 36 Degrees North, a local nonprofit that supports a diverse community of entrepreneurs who are growing companies and driving economic impact in Tulsa.
"I am always proud to see us work with community partners like 36 Degrees North to showcase economic development efforts in our hometown."
The Bank of Oklahoma is a subsidiary of BOK Financial, a $47 billion regional financial services company with $99 billion in assets under management and administration, according to its website. BOKF operates banking divisions in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.