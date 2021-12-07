Bank of Oklahoma opens new flagship banking center in BOK Tower

Bank of Oklahoma recently unveiled its remodeled, flagship banking center in the BOK Tower.

"This new multi-use financial center is intended to showcase how our team supports the complete financial needs of our clients," BOK President and CEO Steve Bradshaw said in a statement.

Moved from a previous location that also was on the main plaza level, the new, roughly 3,000-square-foot venue boasts updates in function and appearance, with the main wall of the center sporting the Tulsa skyline and graphic pattern.

It provides three ATMs in a pedestrian-heavy area, has two teller stands, a conference room and office space to host client consultations. In addition, it offers financial advisors and dedicated relation managers in mortgage services.

The refurbishing coincides with a main plaza renovation by the tower's owner, Williams Headquarters Building, LLC. That renovation will include improvements to the lobby, a new lounge and food hall and exterior terrace, encompassing the largest rehabilitation of the main plaza since the high-rise was completed in 1976.