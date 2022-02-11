 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank of America gives $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
0 Comments

Bank of America gives $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bank of America recently donated $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa to address food insecurity in eastern Oklahoma.

The donation is part of a program to encourage bank employees to get COVID-19 boosters while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community.

For every $1 donated, the food bank can provide four meals to the community. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has donated more than $867,000 in Oklahoma to support hunger relief efforts in the state.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert