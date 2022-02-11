Bank of America gives $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Bank of America recently donated $25,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa to address food insecurity in eastern Oklahoma.

The donation is part of a program to encourage bank employees to get COVID-19 boosters while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community.

For every $1 donated, the food bank can provide four meals to the community. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has donated more than $867,000 in Oklahoma to support hunger relief efforts in the state.