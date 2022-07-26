Bank of America extends $235,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Bank of America has announced more than $235,000 in grants to 13 Tulsa nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity and resources for individuals and families.

In Tulsa, funding will support programs focused on providing academic support, fighting food insecurity, advancing economic mobility for under-served communities and access to medical care and counseling for at-risk persons.

With access to immediate and basic needs such as food, shelter, health resources and housing, persons and families are better positioned to build and maintain a path toward stability and economic opportunity.

Recognizing this impact, the bank is directing funding to organizations providing critical services and resources that are fostering a diverse workforce and supporting individuals and families to succeed.

"Partnering with businesses like Bank of America empowers our organizations to work collaboratively towards positive change in our community," Paul Davis, executive director of the nonprofit City Year Tulsa, said in a statement. "We’re honored that the Bank’s commitment to Tulsa is the strongest it has been in a time of need for our community.

"These funds will help Tulsa students prepare for a bright future, and ensure that every student, especially those who face inequities or have fewer opportunities to access resources and support that they need, are able to graduate from high school and become leaders in our community."

Organizations receiving grants are Assistance League of Tulsa; Junior Achievement of Oklahoma; Boy Scouts of America; Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa; City Year Inc.; New Workforce Directions Inc.; Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma; Resonance Center for Women Inc.; Family & Children's Services; Salvation Army; Iron Gate Inc.; University of Oklahoma Foundation Inc. and John 3:16 Mission.

The grants build on nearly $1.1 million in philanthropic grants Bank of America provided to organizations in Tulsa since 2016.