Bama Companies' CEO touts importance of meeting employee needs in talk to Rotarians

Paula Chapman, chief executive officer of Tulsa-based Bama Companies, has the ideal bandage for the hemorrhaging U.S. labor market.

Employee care.

"What we try to do for all our team members is provide a net," said Chapman, featured speaker Wednesday at a downtown Rotary Club of Tulsa meeting. "When we have a mission statement that says 'People Helping People Be Successful,' it's through caring and accountability, as well. That means that we are going to stand there with them in their time of need."

The United States had 10.4 million job openings at the end of August and 11.1 million openings the month before, the highest on record since at least December 2000, when the government started recording that figure, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Labor Department also said that the number of people quitting their jobs jumped to 4.3 million in August from 4 million in July.

"It's more important now than ever to us that we need to stand with our team members and try to help them all we can," she said. "Not only now but always into the future, you are going to find that retention of team members is going to be so much more important because the cost of recruiting a team member is going to go through the roof."