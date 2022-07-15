 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baker Hughes to close Broken Arrow facility in 2023

Global oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday it will close its Broken Arrow operations in 2023, a company spokeswoman said.

About 170 people work at the facility at 3000 N. Hemlock Circle, Baker Hughes spokeswoman Adrienne Lynch wrote in an email. No date was provided for the closure.

"We regularly review our operational footprint due to changing market conditions and customer demands, and the current environment requires us to restructure parts of our business," the Houston-based company said in a statement. "As part of our strategy to transform our operations, we intend to close the Broken Arrow site, and manufacturing will be transferred to other locations within the company.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we make it with the utmost sensitivity to how it affects our employees, customers and communities. We remain focused on right-sizing our footprint for our customer base and market conditions through this challenging time."

Serving oil and gas industries worldwide, Baker Hughes provides oilfield products and services, engaging in surface logging, drilling, pipeline operations, petroleum engineering, and fertilizer solutions, as well as offers gas turbines, valves, actuators, pumps, flow meters, generators, and motors.

Baker Hughes reported revenues of $21.7 billion in 2021.

The company had earnings of $72 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 115.9% increase over the same period a year ago.

