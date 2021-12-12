B Corporations: Using business as a force for good

When Tulsan Nathan Pickard founded data analytics company 9b in late 2018, he wanted it to be more than a business.
He wanted it to be part of a movement. Becoming a B Corporation was a step in that direction.
“I learned about B Corps and read the B Corp handbook,” he said. “I was just so excited that you can have a company that’s not a nonprofit but is actually looking more holistically than even nonprofits do. A lot of times, a nonprofit can get really focused on a problem they are trying to solve while at the same time maybe causing more harm in other areas because they are so focused.
“Instead of just focusing on the short-term profit, B Corps are really looking at this holistic look. That really creates a good long-term company.”
9b obtained its B Corp certification, joining Bama Companies as the only two Tulsa companies with the designation. The lone other B Corp in the state is CircleIT in Oklahoma City.
How do you become one?
A nonprofit formed in 2006 in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, B Lab awards the B Corporation certification for for-profit organizations.
That certification — companies must update their assessments every three years — measures a firm’s entire social and environmental performance, with the B Impact Assessment evaluating how its operations and business model affect workers, community, environment and customers.
The global community of B Corps includes such names as apparel company Patagonia and ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s.
An international manufacturer of biscuits, hand-held pies and pizza dough, Bama earned its B Corp certification in 2017, becoming the first manufacturer in the state to obtain the designation.
“This is how Bama is built,” said Kim Owens, senior director of people systems and community relations. “It’s all about our people. Our mission statement is `People helping people be successful.’
“She (owner Paula Marshall) has always put people first and profits seem to come. That is her legacy here.”
Bama has profit sharing, refrains from quotas and bases employee compensation on the market instead of performance, Owens said. It has workout facilities at its locations and in 2016 in Tulsa opened the Bama Caring Center, which offers free counseling, financial and legal services.
“To sum it all up, we’re a purpose-driven company,” Owens said. “And the core of our purpose is the people. We don’t just look at the cost of things. We look at it being very, very quality-driven. If you have good quality, everything else falls in place.”
9b’s B Corp certification process took 15 months.
“It was three months of dedicated work just getting through the questionnaire, which involved a lot of different pieces, like writing policies or creating our board, establishing benefits that met certain criteria,” said Molly Pickard, Nathan’s sister-in-law who works as a technical writer at the company.
“It was very labor intensive to get it to a sport where we have a little wriggle room as far as our verified score.”
9b amassed 113.9 points, well above the minimum of 80.
“For a company that is established and already has those policies and procedures in place and benefit packages, I think it would be a quicker process,” Nathan said. “I had never started a company with employees before.
“I just used it as a guide of how to set up a really solid company that cares about their employees just as much as anything else.”
While being a B Corp is exclusive, its meaning remains elusive for many in the mainstream, Nathan said.
“A big piece that inspired me was bringing this to Oklahoma and helping educate people that these are the companies that we should be forming,” he said. “Oklahoma can be a little slow in coming along.
“Right now, it’s not ‘We want to do business with you because you’re a B Corp.’ It’s just a constant explaining what a B Corp is and why it’s important. It would be very different on the East Coast or West Coast.”
9b is an information technology consulting firm that helps nonprofits, municipalities and other organizations with all aspects of their data.
“We capture those stories a company wants to tell and from there, we determine how to get the data and analyze it, present it in a way to help tell that story,” Nathan said. “There are just a lot of ways in which data can help you do that. We help them through that process and help them prioritize what they want to start with.”
Primarily focused on the nonprofit community — the George Kaiser Family Foundation is a client — 9b has doubled in size every year.
“Funders used to be OK with just hearing the anecdotal stories from the nonprofit they are funding,” Nathan said. “But there is this movement to really wanting to see the data and the impact that the nonprofits are creating.”