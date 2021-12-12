B Corporations: Using business as a force for good

“It was three months of dedicated work just getting through the questionnaire, which involved a lot of different pieces, like writing policies or creating our board, establishing benefits that met certain criteria,” said Molly Pickard, Nathan’s sister-in-law who works as a technical writer at the company.

“It was very labor intensive to get it to a sport where we have a little wriggle room as far as our verified score.”

9b amassed 113.9 points, well above the minimum of 80.

“For a company that is established and already has those policies and procedures in place and benefit packages, I think it would be a quicker process,” Nathan said. “I had never started a company with employees before.

“I just used it as a guide of how to set up a really solid company that cares about their employees just as much as anything else.”

While being a B Corp is exclusive, its meaning remains elusive for many in the mainstream, Nathan said.

“A big piece that inspired me was bringing this to Oklahoma and helping educate people that these are the companies that we should be forming,” he said. “Oklahoma can be a little slow in coming along.