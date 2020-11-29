'Avoiding relationship strain.' How couples can deal with working, parenting from home

“The No. 1 key is we totally understand our strengths and weaknesses and we value that,” Adrienne said. “It’s that simple. There’s nothing worth getting that upset about. David and I have to take breaks from each other. We have family meetings. We sit down and spill the beans.

“When I mess up, I can apologize, and when (my children) mess up they can apologize and we can move on from it. You’ve got to just remember that.”

Julie Miller-Cribbs, professor of mental health at the Anne & Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, said a common layman’s term for people thrust into working or learning from home together is “avoiding relationship strain.”

“I think having routines is important,” she said.

“Families and couples that have routines are better off, and sticking to those routines is very helpful.

“You should know when your spouse needs to be working ... who’s going to take a shower first, who’s going to make the coffee,” she said.

“Try to keep that consistent. You’ve got to respect each other’s workspace. You need to be far enough physically in the house. If you can be in different rooms, it’s a good way to be.