'Avoiding relationship strain.' How couples can deal with working, parenting from home

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adrienne and David Kallweit transitioned from a Tulsa office for their babysitting referral business to both of them working from their Catoosa home.
Then their children — all seven of them — went to distance learning. Also from home.
“It’s insanity,” Adrienne said. “We are a well-oiled machine. It’s like having our own home classroom. The teachers get it done. And we have to get it done. We’ve got to stay on our system and our schedule.”
Like most couples and families, the Kallweits — Adrienne, 47, and David, 52 — have undergone unprecedented changes this year with multiple people in the household either working or parenting from home, or both.
Those changes have required couples and families to adopt new challenges of space — both literal and figurative — scheduling, communication and ways to relax in order to continue to effectively do business and learn.
For the Kallweits, that includes a desk for every child — ages 6, 9, 10, 12, 15, 17 and 19 — a schedule for different breakfasts and Zoom calls, and even when each child should come downstairs.
“And then David and I are working,” Adrienne said. “So we’re all here, getting it done.”
And how do they keep from having major disagreements or family fights?
“The No. 1 key is we totally understand our strengths and weaknesses and we value that,” Adrienne said. “It’s that simple. There’s nothing worth getting that upset about. David and I have to take breaks from each other. We have family meetings. We sit down and spill the beans.
“When I mess up, I can apologize, and when (my children) mess up they can apologize and we can move on from it. You’ve got to just remember that.”
Julie Miller-Cribbs, professor of mental health at the Anne & Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, said a common layman’s term for people thrust into working or learning from home together is “avoiding relationship strain.”
“I think having routines is important,” she said.
“Families and couples that have routines are better off, and sticking to those routines is very helpful.
“You should know when your spouse needs to be working ... who’s going to take a shower first, who’s going to make the coffee,” she said.
“Try to keep that consistent. You’ve got to respect each other’s workspace. You need to be far enough physically in the house. If you can be in different rooms, it’s a good way to be.
“If you really need to be undisturbed, you can have a signal ... like a sign on the door that says ‘Don’t interrupt unless somebody is bleeding’ or something,’” she said, chuckling.
Miller-Cribbs also said it is important for couples to know each other’s habits.
“Like, I know my husband doesn’t like to be interrupted when he’s on a call,” she said. “We respect each other’s space. I think that’s really important.”
She also suggested that couples, if possible, leave work out of the bedroom.
“Reserve the bedroom for romance or sleep or chatting. You want to have some spaces that are work-free zones,” she said.
Miller-Cribbs said that people who feel miserable all of the time with their partner should consider counseling or other professional help to address it.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re making the best of a bad situation. If you can’t, maybe you should do a relationship assessment to see where you are and what is going on.
“Everybody fights,” Miller-Cribbs said. “If the fighting is just so much more than normal or you just feel very unhappy or you’re not getting your needs met, you should consider getting some professional help or counseling.
“Everybody goes through different phases.”
However, Miller-Cribbs said that if problems reach the point where someone feels threatened or there is abuse, action should be taken immediately.
“If you’re experiencing violence or abuse … people who are experiencing that, they need to seek help for that. That’s a dangerous situation.
“That is not normal and that is not OK, and you need to get help for that,” she said.
Miller-Cribbs said people can find creative ways to take a break from each other — or together, such as taking walks or having an outdoor picnic for lunch.
Adrienne and David said they have a once-a-week “date night,” in which they have alone time.
“It is the best asset any married couple can do,” Adrienne said. “It’s important that you just don’t do it once. You should be doing that on a regular basis.
“If the house is a mess, it will be cleaned up later. This is not the time for perfection in this weird, weird 2020,” she said. “You have to be able to laugh at the situation sometimes and have friends you can laugh with.”
The Kallweits — who own SeekingSitters — like most small-business owners, saw their business plummet at the onset of the pandemic.
“It really was just like a death blow,” Adrienne said.
The Kallweits provide babysitting services not just for residences, but also to take children to places like the movies or restaurants, all of which were shut down earlier this year.
“It was horrible,” she said.
Adrienne and David said they were referring about 150 sitters per week before the pandemic hit, and were looking forward to a very robust year this year.
Their business has come back somewhat, but is still down more than half of where they were before the pandemic.
They said one advantage they had is that they already had some safety protocols in place for their babysitters.
“Our foundation is safety,” Adrienne said. We have health protocols. This is something we’ve done all along. Now we’ve taken it up a level,” she said, adding that now their sitters undergo temperature checks and have masks and other personal protective equipment.
“We’re in touch with our sitters. They are not in an online database somewhere. We know them and we know that it is safe to get a babysitter from us,” she said.
“We’re happy we’re still here. We hope we make it through it. We’re just going to keep trucking forward. It will turn around.”
Featured video:
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.