Automotive supplier to set up plant at Tulsa Port of Catoosa, add 80 new employees over next three years

An automotive supplier announced plans Thursday to set up a facility at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

The Lyseon North America Inc. (LNAI) news, initially reported by the Tulsa World in early September, will translate into an additional 80 employees over the next three years.

The company offers engineering, metal stamping, welding and coating, mainly for the U.S. automotive industry, targeting a low annual production volume.

“We could not be more excited about setting up the plant in the Tulsa area," Yasunori Bruce Suzuki, LNAI managing director, said in a statement.

"We believe that the availability of skilled vehicle production technicians coupled with the business-friendly environment will set us up for success long into the future," Candido Romero, LNAI investor and technical director, said in a statement.

LNAI will be leasing 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space, according to the Tulsa Authority for Economic Development.