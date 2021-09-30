Automotive supplier to set up plant at Tulsa Port of Catoosa, add 80 new employees over next three years

An automotive supplier announced plans Thursday to set up a facility at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
The Lyseon North America Inc. (LNAI) news, initially reported by the Tulsa World in early September, will translate into an additional 80 employees over the next three years.
The company offers engineering, metal stamping, welding and coating, mainly for the U.S. automotive industry, targeting a low annual production volume.
“We could not be more excited about setting up the plant in the Tulsa area," Yasunori Bruce Suzuki, LNAI managing director, said in a statement.
"We believe that the availability of skilled vehicle production technicians coupled with the business-friendly environment will set us up for success long into the future," Candido Romero, LNAI investor and technical director, said in a statement.
LNAI will be leasing 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space, according to the Tulsa Authority for Economic Development.
"I am proud that Oklahoma’s growing automotive sector and business-friendly climate is bringing Lyseon North America to the greater Tulsa area," Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said. "The company will serve as a supplier to Tulsa’s Navistar Bus and bring another automotive and electric vehicle supplier to our state. The momentum we’re seeing in this sector is exciting, and we are working to bring more opportunities like this to Oklahoma."
In late 2019, Lyseon Co. Ltd., parent company of LNAI, was established as the joint venture between TOPIA Co. Ltd from Japan and ECSF POWER from Spain to target the Japanese automotive market. The decision to enter U.S. market in 2021 was because of increasing inquiries from the country's internal combustion engine and electric vehicle manufacturers.
Chairman of the Tulsa Ports' Board of Directors, Dewey F. Bartlett, Jr. is the newly appointed Honorary Consul General to Japan for Oklahoma.
"Tulsa Ports has positioned their industrial parks (Catoosa and Inola) to be ideal locations for the growing electric vehicle industry and their suppliers, as well as a welcome location for foreign direct investment," Bartlett said. "I am excited to welcome Lyseon North America as a new addition to our 71 existing industrial employers at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa."