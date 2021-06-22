Auto maker's development in Pryor gets assist from former Oklahoma U.S. senator

"It fits their model of creativity, diversity and speed to market," MAIP CEO David Stewart said. "The focus of the story really is what Oklahoma has and what the governor brings in terms of pro-activity and interaction with the legislature and the effort of ODOT (Oklahoma Department of Commerce) to provide incentives and getting that set up in combination with a site that can meet their need."

Canoo looked at more than 30 sites before deciding on Oklahoma, he said. The company will benefit from MAIP infrastructure, workforce, education and other improvements that will approach $100 million, Stewart said.

"Most of incentive that we provided was the acceleration of projects in our master planning process," Stewart said.

Kisling characterized Canoo's average pay scale in Oklahoma to be "well above" $45,000 annually.

"There would be very few people within their entire organization that would make under $45,000," he said.

Citing exemptions in the Oklahoma Open Records Act regarding business development, the commerce department last week declined to detail incentives the state offered Canoo. Aquila reportedly told Reuters Oklahoma is providing the company more than $300 million in tax incentives.