Auto industry, including locals, bearing brunt of worldwide semiconductor shortfall

Driving past a car dealership these days can produce a double take.
The emptiness, in certain places, is startling.
"We normally have 250 to 350 new vehicles in stock and we're down to like 12," Ray King, inventory manager at Mark Allen Chevrolet in Glenpool, said last week. "Customers don't even come on the lot, anymore. They call to see if there's any reason to come on the lot."
The dearth in sedans and pickups stems from a global shortage in semiconductors, which commonly are used in the development of electronic chips, computing components and devices.
The semiconductor crisis has affected a variety of sectors, but it has been felt particularly hard in the auto industry, where chips are used in everything from engine control modules to forward-collision, blind spot and back-up warning systems.
When the COVID-19 pandemic crash-landed on Earth in early 2020, demand for vehicles dropped as some semiconductor plants were forced to shut down. By the time they opened back up, manufacturing needs had changed dramatically.
"Of course, the chip makers switched over to producing chips for computers and stuff like that because everybody was needed laptops to work from home," King said. "The same producers that produce one produce the other. They were going with what the market was telling them, and they couldn't switch over to the cars fast enough."
Nationally, new car inventory decreased by 15.7 percent in May compared to April, and used car prices increased by 6.3 percent, according to Massachusetts-based iSeeCars.com, an online automotive search engine
The semiconductor chip shortage is expected to cost the world's automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to New York-based consulting firm AlixPartners. That has meant a change in culture around car lots, with in-person interaction between consumers and dealers being replaced by online and phone orders, King said.
"We are selling vehicles before they get here and doing what we can," he said. "There's really no coping mechanism. If we don't have it, they (patrons) go somewhere else to buy it. But, typically, you can't find cars anywhere."
Kinnee Tilly is vice president of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, which offers technical assistance and business advice through a statewide network of manufacturing extension agents and applications engineers. She said the state has been impacted significantly by the semiconductor shortfall.
"Appliance manufacturers are having trouble getting what they need because the auto industry is in need of the chips," she said. "It's a problem because we can't say we need to take them and give them all to the auto industry because then you're shorting everybody else."
"We shut things down because we didn't think there would be a huge appliance need during a pandemic. Then, everybody decided they wanted to buy new appliances. They had to scale back up again quickly and start producing these washers, dryers, stoves. It was kind of a double-edged sword."
Companies such as California-based Intel are saying the chip shortage "could last two or three years," Tilly said.
To bulk up operations, Intel announced this year that it will spend $20 billion to build two major factories in Arizona and invest $3.5 billion to equip its facilities in New Mexico for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.
In addition, President Joe Biden recently detailed his administration's vision for reviving the U.S. production of semiconductors, large capacity batteries, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals in a report that followed its 100-day review of critical supply chains.
"Congress should authorize and fund incentives to support key upstream — including semiconductor manufacturing equipment, materials, and gases — and downstream industries throughout the supply chain," the report reads.
Earlier this year, the state of Oklahoma introduced Connex Oklahoma, a free online supply chain database tool for the manufacturing industry. One of only three such platforms in the country, it was developed by Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Jennifer Springer, director of business development for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, said the state has been researching semiconductor companies so "that when they do re-shore, we look to invite them to Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma has a strategic advantage in that aspect because we're a heavy military state, meaning that we have a large military trained workforce. And those are the types of people that they like to employ because of security clearances."
New car inventory decreased by 15.7 percent in May compared to April, and used car prices increased by 6.3 percent, according to iSeeCars. The latest iSeeCars monthly analysis examines which cars are in the hottest demand as the microchip shortage continues to affect the new and used car market.