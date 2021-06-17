Auto industry, including locals, bearing brunt of worldwide semiconductor shortfall

Driving past a car dealership these days can produce a double take.

The emptiness, in certain places, is startling.

"We normally have 250 to 350 new vehicles in stock and we're down to like 12," Ray King, inventory manager at Mark Allen Chevrolet in Glenpool, said last week. "Customers don't even come on the lot, anymore. They call to see if there's any reason to come on the lot."

The dearth in sedans and pickups stems from a global shortage in semiconductors, which commonly are used in the development of electronic chips, computing components and devices.

The semiconductor crisis has affected a variety of sectors, but it has been felt particularly hard in the auto industry, where chips are used in everything from engine control modules to forward-collision, blind spot and back-up warning systems.

When the COVID-19 pandemic crash-landed on Earth in early 2020, demand for vehicles dropped as some semiconductor plants were forced to shut down. By the time they opened back up, manufacturing needs had changed dramatically.