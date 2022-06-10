Arvest Bank's hunger initiative raises totals close to 2 million meals

Arvest Bank's Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region totaled nearly 2 million meals, it was announced Friday.

The total of 1,927,460 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 1-May 28. Arvest also announced it raised a record amount of donations ($50,416) through its Arvest Go mobile banking app.

In Tulsa, Arvest partnered with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Iron Gate and Meals on Wheels for the campaign. The organizations received all local donations, and this year 103,500 total meals were provided in Tulsa. All money raised through this campaign directly benefited more than 75 organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a 12-year total of 20,677,340 meals, which includes more than $3.7 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

"We are always humbled by the support we receive from our customers, community members and associates during our Million Meals campaign and this year is no different," Kirk Hays, Tulsa president of Arvest Bank, said in a statement. "Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s DNA, and we could not do it on the scale we do without the help we receive from all these groups. We thank everyone involved for their hard work and generosity."

