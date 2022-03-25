 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arvest Bank teaming with nonprofits for Million Meals campaign

  • 0

Arvest Bank in Tulsa will partner with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Iron Gate for the bank's 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month effort to provide at least a million meals to those in need within the bank’s footprint.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have provided 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Tulsa and surrounding areas from April 1 to May 28. Tulsa residents can support Million Meals by contributing at Arvest branches and drive-throughs in Tulsa or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app, and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local families. Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, but customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert