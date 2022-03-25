Arvest Bank teaming with nonprofits for Million Meals campaign

Arvest Bank in Tulsa will partner with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Iron Gate for the bank's 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month effort to provide at least a million meals to those in need within the bank’s footprint.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have provided 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

These organizations will receive monetary donations made in Tulsa and surrounding areas from April 1 to May 28. Tulsa residents can support Million Meals by contributing at Arvest branches and drive-throughs in Tulsa or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app, and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local families. Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, but customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.

