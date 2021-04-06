Arvest Bank starts Million Meals campaign to assist those in need throughout region

Arvest Bank's 11th annual Million Meals campaign began Monday and runs through May 29.

The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need, and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.

Oklahoma ranks fifth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Arvest in Tulsa has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Harvest House and Meals on Wheels for the duration of the campaign. Arvest has also partnered with God's Helping Hands in Eufaula; Shared Blessings in McAlester; Muskogee Community Food Pantry; Northstar/The Storehouse in Pryor, CARE Food Pantry in Tahlequah and Wagoner Area Neighbors.

These organizations will receive monetary donations made in their area through May 29.

Area residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-throughs or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app. Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

