 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arvest Bank recognizes area instructors through `We Love Teachers` campaign
0 Comments

Arvest Bank recognizes area instructors through `We Love Teachers` campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arvest Bank has announced five teachers in Tulsa and Wagoner counties have been awarded $500 as part of its "We Love Teachers" campaign.

They are Patricia Cox (Lanier Elementary, Tulsa); Alina Zimin (Liberty Elementary, Broken Arrow); Brogan Spears (Broken Arrow High School); Meisha Bordofske (Broken Arrow High School) and Kristen Getter (Timber Ridge Elementary, Broken Arrow).

A total of 154 awards, totaling $77,000, are being given out this year through Arvest’s footprint.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News