Arvest Bank recognizes area instructors through `We Love Teachers` campaign

Arvest Bank has announced five teachers in Tulsa and Wagoner counties have been awarded $500 as part of its "We Love Teachers" campaign.
They are Patricia Cox (Lanier Elementary, Tulsa); Alina Zimin (Liberty Elementary, Broken Arrow); Brogan Spears (Broken Arrow High School); Meisha Bordofske (Broken Arrow High School) and Kristen Getter (Timber Ridge Elementary, Broken Arrow).
A total of 154 awards, totaling $77,000, are being given out this year through Arvest’s footprint.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.