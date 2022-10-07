Arvest Bank makes Newsweek's 'Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces' list

For the second consecutive year, Arvest Bank has named to Newsweek magazine’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces, landing at No. 47.

The ranking is a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute — a leadership development and benchmark research company — and is designed to honor businesses that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model.

Arvest Bank, which has many locations in Tulsa, serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," Newsweek global editor in chief Nancy Cooper said in a statement. "The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

The rankings were determined by surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.