Arvest Bank makes Forbes' `World's Best' list for third year in row

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the "World’s Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. The honor is based on customer feedback.

Arvest, which operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas, ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks for the second consecutive year. Forbes produced its "World’s Best Banks" list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 43,000 bank customers across the world.

"Recognition based on customer feedback is especially gratifying and we owe a special thank-you to our customers for their patience during the past year and for continuing to give us the opportunity to serve them," Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa, said in a statement. "Our associates deserve a big thank-you, too, for persevering through so many challenges …"

