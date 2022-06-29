 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arvest Bank branch in Glenpool scheduled to open in 2023

Arvest Glenpool branch rendering

Rendering shows a new Arvest bank branch planned in Glenpool.

Arvest Bank recently broke ground on a Glenpool branch expected to open in early 2023.

The facility will encompass roughly 4,200 square feet and employ about a dozen people, including front-line staff and experts in consumer lending, mortgage lending, private banking and wealth management.

The Glenpool branch also will feature four drive-thru lanes with ATM with Live Teller capabilities. Live Teller allows customers to communicate with tellers via a video screen.

The video tellers are able to complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM, including larger withdrawal amounts, specific account inquiries, deposits of 30 items at a time and complete check cashing.

"This technology has become increasingly popular across the Arvest footprint, and we are excited to bring it to Glenpool as part of this branch," community bank president Vic Wheeler said in a statement. "This community is an important one to Arvest and we look forward to having a physical presence here and are committed to doing all we can to make Glenpool a better place to live, work and play.”

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 cities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

