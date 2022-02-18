Arvest Bank again reports record volume in mortgage division

Arvest Bank announced this week that its mortgage division reported record volume in 2021, the third consecutive year it has set such a mark.

Arvest’s total 2021 mortgage loan volume of more than $4.77 billion eclipses the previous record of $4.68 billion set in 2020. Additionally, Arvest reported a record of more than $1.83 billion in purchase-money loans, which are loans used to buy a home, as opposed to refinances. Purchase volume has increased year-over-year for seven years in a row.