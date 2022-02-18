 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arvest Bank again reports record volume in mortgage division
Arvest Bank again reports record volume in mortgage division

  • Updated
Arvest Bank announced this week that its mortgage division reported record volume in 2021, the third consecutive year it has set such a mark.

Arvest’s total 2021 mortgage loan volume of more than $4.77 billion eclipses the previous record of $4.68 billion set in 2020. Additionally, Arvest reported a record of more than $1.83 billion in purchase-money loans, which are loans used to buy a home, as opposed to refinances. Purchase volume has increased year-over-year for seven years in a row.

In Tulsa, Arvest made 2,086 total loans totaling $463.5 million in 2021.

With more than $26 billion in assets and based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Arvest Bank serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

