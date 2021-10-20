Artist/activist Trey Thaxton opens retail space at Mother Road Market

Activist and artist Trey Thaxton, a frequent pop-up at Shops at Mother Road Market, has returned to Mother Road Market in a new kiosk.

The 19&21 retail space, which opened this week, features a curation of local Black-owned businesses, including the popular Greenwood Ave. clothing brand.

"I’m excited to be in Mother Road Market for the first time, surrounded by entrepreneurs working to build something bigger than themselves," Thaxton said in a statement.

"We hope to bring a new audience to our work, which celebrates Greenwood and Black makers to build a bridge that unites our city."

Thaxton has committed to donating 10 percent of all merchandise sold to community-building efforts in north Tulsa, including the Oasis Project, Crutcher Foundation and the Crossover Academy.

Featured brands include Greenwood Ave., a clothing company celebrating Black entrepreneurship; Fulton Street, a bookstore and coffee shop; JanaeJavan, a home textiles and apothecary products shop, and Mi Tea Lounge, an organic tea company.