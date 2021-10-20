Artist/activist Trey Thaxton opens retail space at Mother Road Market

Activist and artist Trey Thaxton, a frequent pop-up at Shops at Mother Road Market, has returned to Mother Road Market in a new kiosk.
The 19&21 retail space, which opened this week, features a curation of local Black-owned businesses, including the popular Greenwood Ave. clothing brand.
"I’m excited to be in Mother Road Market for the first time, surrounded by entrepreneurs working to build something bigger than themselves," Thaxton said in a statement.
"We hope to bring a new audience to our work, which celebrates Greenwood and Black makers to build a bridge that unites our city."
Thaxton has committed to donating 10 percent of all merchandise sold to community-building efforts in north Tulsa, including the Oasis Project, Crutcher Foundation and the Crossover Academy.
Featured brands include Greenwood Ave., a clothing company celebrating Black entrepreneurship; Fulton Street, a bookstore and coffee shop; JanaeJavan, a home textiles and apothecary products shop, and Mi Tea Lounge, an organic tea company.
"Trey is a visionary entrepreneur and uses his keen eye for design and branding to share important Tulsa perspectives," Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said in a statement.
"His branded products from Greenwood Ave. were a top seller during our Black-owned Business curation pop-up in February, and Trey used the increased awareness to grow into one of our most successful month-long pop-ups at Shops at Mother Road Market in June.
"We are proud Trey is taking the next step in his entrepreneurial journey at Mother Road Market and look forward to experiencing the inspiring voices and creativity of 19&21."
Visitors can shop the collection from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Mother Road Market, Oklahoma’s only nonprofit food hall developed by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is located at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue in the heart of the Tulsa Market District on historic Route 66.
Opened in fall of 2018, "it is a vibrant community space for people to eat, sip, shop and enjoy more than 20 different locally-owned businesses," according to a news release.