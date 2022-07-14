Army picks Canoo to provide electric vehicle for demonstration

Canoo has been selected to supply an electric vehicle to the Army for analysis and demonstration.

The contract supports the military's focus to incorporate scalable and adaptable capabilities in operational and garrison environments.

"As an American company based in the heartland, it is an honor to be selected by the U.S. Army," Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said in a statement. "This is another opportunity to prove our proprietary technology — which is customizable and adaptable for multiple use cases and special environments."

Canoo, which plans to build a production plant in Pryor, this past week that it will supply Walmart with up to 10,000 delivery vans to support its e-commerce business.

The electric vehicle firm also recently selected by NASA for crew transportation vehicles to deliver astronauts to the Artemis launch site for lunar missions to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon.