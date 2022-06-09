Arm of Cherokee Nation Businesses agrees to buy Mississippi casino-hotel for $450 million

Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, announced Thursday that it has agreed with MGM Resorts International to purchase Gold Strike Tunica for $450 million in cash.

The purchase price represents an EBITDA multiple of about six times, based on 2021 Adjusted Property EDITBAR of $115 million. CNE Gaming Holdings, LLC, will enter into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc., the Gold Strike property owner.

"Cherokee Nation Entertainment has a rich history of operating award-winning hospitality destinations in Oklahoma, and we are proud to continue our growth in gaming and bring the level of excellence we are known for to the Tunica area," Mark Fulton, president of CNE, said in a statement. "We are excited for the team at Gold Strike Tunica to join the CNE family.”

Gold Strike is located on the Mississippi River in Tunica, Mississippi, roughly 30 minutes from downtown Memphis, Tennessee. The property features a 32-story hotel tower that has become one of the most recognizable buildings in Tunica.

Gold Strike features more than 1,100 oversized luxury guest rooms, including 125 suites; a 50,000-square-foot casino that includes a sportsbook; high-limit gaming area; conference and convention center and dining options.

"We look forward to expanding our gaming and hospitality businesses as we execute on our strategic plan to grow our footprint outside of the Cherokee Nation Reservation," Chuck Garrett, CEO of CNB, said in a statement. "This acquisition will enable us to better serve our mission of growing Cherokee Nation’s economy while also having a significant positive impact on the local economies we serve."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

CBRE Securities served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Cherokee Nation Businesses in connection with the transaction. Latham Watkins, along with Scale LLP, served as legal advisors, and Jones Walker served as special gaming counsel.

