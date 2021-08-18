Argonaut Private Equity buys Tulsa-based metal fabricator

A Tulsa-based private equity firm has purchased an Oklahoma metal fabricator.

Argo Private Equity announced the acquisition of Crimson Steel Supply, a full-service rebar fabricator, wire mesh supplier and highway/roadway structural steel fabricator headquartered in Tulsa.

Established in 2002, Argonaut has $3 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across industry sectors that include manufacturing, industrials and energy services. It partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations.

"Partnering with Crimson Steel is a natural for Argonaut because, like us, they believe relationships drive success," Argonaut CEO Steve Mitchell said in a statement. "We are very excited about the strong supplier relationships Crimson Steel has built over time and look forward to continuing and deepening those relationships."

Founded in 2010, Crimson Steel Supply also has facilities in Muskogee and Oklahoma City and supports and ships to national customers.