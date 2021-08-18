 Skip to main content
Argonaut Private Equity buys Tulsa-based metal fabricator
Argonaut Private Equity buys Tulsa-based metal fabricator

A Tulsa-based private equity firm has purchased an Oklahoma metal fabricator.

Argo Private Equity announced the acquisition of Crimson Steel Supply, a full-service rebar fabricator, wire mesh supplier and highway/roadway structural steel fabricator headquartered in Tulsa.

Established in 2002, Argonaut has $3 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across industry sectors that include manufacturing, industrials and energy services. It partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations.

"Partnering with Crimson Steel is a natural for Argonaut because, like us, they believe relationships drive success," Argonaut CEO Steve Mitchell said in a statement. "We are very excited about the strong supplier relationships Crimson Steel has built over time and look forward to continuing and deepening those relationships."

Founded in 2010, Crimson Steel Supply also has facilities in Muskogee and Oklahoma City and supports and ships to national customers.

"Our company was built on the simple, yet strong foundation of mutually beneficial relationships," Dustin Wright, Crimson Steel founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We are excited that our partnership with Argonaut will allow us to continue to grow with that same mantra within all of our customer, supplier and employee relationships.

"We look forward to a successful relationship and align strongly with Argonaut’s balance sheet discipline to provide long-term, quality solutions for our customers."

