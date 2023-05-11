Tulsa-area restaurateur Mike Bausch says visiting the White House was definitely on his bucket list.

Actually meeting a president of the United States while visiting the executive mansion, and then having a picture of the two shaking hands go viral, went way beyond anything he ever expected.

Bausch — owner of a business group that includes Andolini's pizzeria, Prossimo and STG Gelateria — was in Washington earlier this month as Oklahoma's small businessperson of the year. The Small Business Administration was hosting designees from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but Bausch said the itinerary given to him before he left Tulsa was a little vague.

"I heard, 'Hey, you might meet a congressman,'" Bausch said. "Then when the plane landed, I had a message that we'd be going to the White House."

A few minutes talking with Bausch suggests some in depth research on the White House. He describes the way the mansion had to be rebuilt inside after the British burned it during the War of 1812, some of the renovations since, and the attention first lady Jacqueline Kennedy brought to it with a widely watched televised tour in 1962.

"When we were sitting, waiting for things to start, I took out my phone," said Bausch. "I opened the (mapping) app, and there was my little blue dot at the White House and thought 'You're really there.'"

Bausch does not sound like someone who lets politics get in the way of a rare moment.

"Regardless of who the president is, I respect the office," he said. "And the president couldn't have been more kind or welcoming."

Bausch said his impression was that Biden's decision to come out and mingle with the business leaders was not really planned. As Bausch was leaving, he said, a photographer captured the moment the president shook his hand.

That photo soon popped up on Biden's official Twitter account. It quickly made the rounds of his family and friends and was even highlighted by his old high school in the California Bay Area.

"Nine hours later, a friend called and said, 'Have you been to the White House?'" Bausch said.

Every time someone starts a new business – it’s an act of hope and optimism.



My economic plan is in an investment in that hope. pic.twitter.com/87IEdgeUoX — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2023