Area nonprofit that helps women out of prison awarded grant valued up to $50,000

An area nonprofit has received a grant valued up to $50,000.

She Brews Coffee & Transition Program is the 2022 winner of The Impact Grant announced by Oklahoma-based Nominee Design and web studio Supergiant.

The grant awards an Oklahoma nonprofit focused on areas of social justice and/or sustainability living with pro-bono brand and marketing services. As the awardee, She Brews will receive a new visual identity, logo, brand, strategic planning, key messaging, design and website.

She Brews is an Oklahoma nonprofit based in the Claremore and Tulsa area that focuses on the rehabilitation of women who are re-entering society following incarceration. Its nonprofit coffee shop and roastery is a job training program whose mission is to reunite mothers with their children.

"It’s an incredible honor to be chosen as the 2022 winner of The Impact Grant, especially given how many deserving nonprofits exist in Oklahoma," She Brews founder Rhonda Bear said in a statement.

"It’s gratifying to see how committed Nominee and Supergiant are to supporting important causes like our own, and we are so excited to see how our new branding will expand our impact in the community and further serve Oklahoma women."

The nonprofit’s rehabilitation program is built upon three pillars: housing, employment and mentorship. Each pillar addresses the common barriers and stigmas formerly incarcerated women face, particularly unmet mental health and substance abuse issues, violent and unhealthy relationships, societal judgment and lack of a support system.

Because of the comprehensive rehabilitation system She Brews has established, it said 95% of its program graduates do not return to prison.