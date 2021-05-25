Area new home construction is up 31.4%

From Staff Reports
The local housing market continues to sizzle.
Through the first four months of 2021, new home construction is up 31.4% over a year ago, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
A total of 1,506 residential permits have been filed this year compared to 1,146 in 2020.
Tulsa leads housing starts with 258, followed by Broken Arrow with 240 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 192.
April housing starts grew 5.1% over the same month a year ago, going from 314 to 330.
Tulsa logged 53 permits in April, three more than Broken Arrow and six more than Owasso.
