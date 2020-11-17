Area housing starts drop 8.7%, but year-to-date numbers shows promising increase

Area home construction dipped 8.7% in October compared to the same month a year ago, data from a local tracking service show.

A total of 306 houses were started in the month, 29 fewer than October 2019, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.

For the year, area starts number 3,113, a 17.2% increase from the 2,656 total last year.

Broken Arrow topped starts in October with 72, followed by Tulsa (57), unincorporated Wagoner County (36) and Bixby (30).

Through 10 months, Broken Arrow also leads with 683 residential permits. Tulsa's 386 starts are ahead of Wagoner County, with 353, and Bixby, with 265.

