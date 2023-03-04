Despite climbing interest rates and an inflation rate that jolted everyone’s cost of living, the area’s housing market fared well this past year.

“2022 was still a strong year for housing starts in Tulsa,” said Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. “It seems like the traffic is still out and interested in purchasing and building homes.”

Housing starts for the Tulsa metro totaled 3,186 in 2022, down 20% from 2021, according to the HBA-Greater Tulsa. The previous two years had recorded increases of 15% and 20%, respectively.

The average sale price of homes in the Tulsa area was $288,071, up 10% over last year and up 24.2% over the past two years, according to the MLS (multiple listing service) database. Closed listings, however, were down in the metro area, dipping from 17,842 in 2021 to 15,250 in 2022.

A month ago at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders Show in Las Vegas, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz outlined the state of the industry nationally.

He said the housing downturn that started last year, exacerbated by elevated inflation and mortgage rates, will continue for part of 2023. Dietz added that a turnaround is expected, however.

“With interest rates projected to normalize in the second half of 2023 as the Federal Reserve taps the brakes in its fight against inflation, the pace of single-family construction will bottom out in the first half of 2023 and begin to improve in the latter part of the year,” he said at the event.

2022 was the first year that single-family housing starts dropped in 11 years, dipping to an estimated 12% to 999,000 units. The NAHB estimates single-family house production will fall to 744,000 units this year before rebounding to a 925,000 annual pace in 2024.

Founded in 1942, the HBA of Greater Tulsa currently has roughly 1,000 members. About one-third of them are home builders and/or remodelers. The remaining members are associates working in closely related fields such as mortgage finance and building products and services.

“With the higher interest rates, we do expect there to be a slight slowdown in market activity, at least in the first half (of 2023),” said Smith, who used to be a residential builder at CedarRock Homes. “That is seen in the January housing starts, which were 143, which is down from previous years. We believe that is just temporary and by summertime or the third quarter, that will return to normal.

“People are still spending more time in their home. So they are either doing renovation projects or they realize maybe they don’t like the home they are in and it’s time to go buy something else or build something else since they are working, living, playing all inside their home.”

New housing activity is scattered across the area. Some of the most prominent pockets are at Hyde Park at Tulsa Hills, a 55-and-older community, Stone Canyon, in Rogers County just east of Owasso, and at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Smith said.

“The midlevel price range seems to be the strongest right now,” he said. “That is the $375,000 to $525,000. With some of the starter homes, productivity has slowed down because of the interest rates.

“On the higher end, it’s just kind of slow and steady.”

World of Homes showcase: Sheila Terrace residence in midtown Tulsa