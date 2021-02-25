Area home construction increases 37.4%, according to Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa

Area housing starts grew 37.4% in January compared to the same period a year ago.
A total of 349 housing permits were recorded, up from the 301 in January of 2020, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. The January total is the most in more than a decade.
Tulsa led the starts with 90, followed by Broken Arrow's 40 and unincorporated Rogers County's 36. January's monthly count was for the period Jan. 10 to Feb. 6.
For the year to date, reflecting a span from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6, Tulsa also was the leader with 98 starts. Unincorporated Wagoner County had 64 and Broken Arrow 58.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
