 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area home construction increases 37.4%, according to Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa

Area home construction increases 37.4%, according to Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}
Housing Outlook

A sold sign in front of a new home under construction in the Homestead housing development Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Owasso, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Area housing starts grew 37.4% in January compared to the same period a year ago.

A total of 349 housing permits were recorded, up from the 301 in January of 2020, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. The January total is the most in more than a decade.

Tulsa led the starts with 90, followed by Broken Arrow's 40 and unincorporated Rogers County's 36. January's monthly count was for the period Jan. 10 to Feb. 6.

For the year to date, reflecting a span from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6, Tulsa also was the leader with 98 starts. Unincorporated Wagoner County had 64 and Broken Arrow 58.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News