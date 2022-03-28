Applications to open for Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program

Beginning April 4, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will begin accepting applications for the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP).

The program will make up to $10 million in funding available to qualifying companies across the state. The application period will close at 5 p.m. April 15. Full program details and requirements are posted on the Commerce website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP.

After submitted applications are reviewed, Commerce staff will reach out to eligible companies and will partner with the Oklahoma Finance Authority to administer the program.

Existing companies with new and innovative projects that lead to diversification, market expansion or supply chain resiliency may apply for OIEP. The one-year program leverages payroll tax rebates with private sector investments that promote a diversified and growing economy.

"We are happy to be able to open another round of OIEP funding to help businesses and continue to grow our own here in Oklahoma," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Commerce Department, said in a statement. "While facing supply chain issues over the past two years, many companies realized the need to diversify their operations. Through OIEP, Commerce can help companies lower the overall cost of an expansion project and improve their return on investment.

"I am excited to see what diverse and innovative projects we are able to help support this year. And I appreciate our partners at the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Oklahoma Finance Authority who help make this program a success."

