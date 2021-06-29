Another Tulsa-to Austin nonstop flight to start Nov. 18

Allegiant Air on Tuesday announced a new year-round, nonstop flight to Austin, Texas, starting Nov. 18.
To celebrate, the Las Vegas-based airline is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.
"Now, more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we get them from point-to-point without the hassle of layovers or connections," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement. "We think they appreciate our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service and we’re excited to offer Tulsa travelers another exciting option for their next vacation."
Austin will be Allegiant’s sixth nonstop destination currently served from Tulsa International Airport, joining Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando (VPS), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford, Florida, and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida.
For the new flight, Tulsa travelers will be traveling to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
"We are thrilled for Allegiant’s new service from Tulsa to Austin that will connect two of the top 10 music cities in the United States," Andrew Pierini, director of air service development and marketing for the airport, said in a statement. "We are excited for passengers to have a nonstop option to enjoy what both of these fantastic cities have to offer.”
Service will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. Planes will depart Tulsa at 4:26 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 5:56 p.m. and depart Austin at 2:06 p.m. and arrive in Tulsa at 3:36 p.m.
Seats and dates for introductory one-way fares are limited and not available on all flights. Trips must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by Feb. 14, 2022.
Founded in 1999, Allegiant features an all-Airbus fleet. It is the 14th-largest commercial airline in North America.