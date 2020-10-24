'Another sign of progress': Long-awaited Project Oasis grocery store in north Tulsa gets ceremonial stamp

People behind the vision, design and construction of new local north Tulsa grocery store put their mark — literally — on the much-anticipated project Friday.
Several dozen of them participated in the ceremonial signing of roughly a 10-foot, white I-beam, denoting the progress of Oasis Fresh Market, which is scheduled to open in late March at 1717 N. Peoria Ave.
The 16,500-square-foot store will address the area’s food desert, prompting the venture’s name, Project Oasis. In District 1, 93% of the population has limited access to fresh, affordable and quality food, compared to 19% of other Tulsans, data shows.
The store will benefit principally low- and moderate-income people, according to guidelines approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“For us, it is a step closer to moving toward the completion of this project,” said Rose Washington, CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corp. “Every step of the way that we can celebrate the reality of Project Oasis and Oasis Fresh Market, we are taking advantage of.
“It’s important for the community to see that we are moving toward the promise that we made to bring a grocery (store) here that will provide high-quality, affordable groceries here in the neighborhood … We expect great success here.”
Funding for the $3.9 million store is through the Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program; The George Kaiser Family Foundation; the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation; and the Zarrow Family Foundation.
Nabholz is construction manager and the building is designed by local firm KKT Architects, with planning and schematics from EWC1 Architects.
“We have gained so much knowledge through the process that we think we have built the right mix of everything: community partnerships, the operator, the size of the store, the wholesaler,” Washington said. “I’ve talked to a lot of folks who are in the grocery business in Tulsa and have been. I have listened to their voice and counsel. One thing that has been consistent is the size of the store is perfect.”
The business is expected to employ about 20-25 people.
“Based on online orders and delivery, that could create a whole new workforce for this operation,” Washington said.
Oasis Fresh Market will be operated by Eco Alliance Group LLC, a member grocer of Associated Wholesale Grocers.
“Obviously, I live in this community so I see the store growing as it’s being built,” District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said. “This is just another sign of progress.
“I’m happy that we’re able to bring this to the constituents of this district and others. We hope that people come from all over.”
