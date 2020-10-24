'Another sign of progress': Long-awaited Project Oasis grocery store in north Tulsa gets ceremonial stamp

Funding for the $3.9 million store is through the Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program; The George Kaiser Family Foundation; the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation; and the Zarrow Family Foundation.

Nabholz is construction manager and the building is designed by local firm KKT Architects, with planning and schematics from EWC1 Architects.

“We have gained so much knowledge through the process that we think we have built the right mix of everything: community partnerships, the operator, the size of the store, the wholesaler,” Washington said. “I’ve talked to a lot of folks who are in the grocery business in Tulsa and have been. I have listened to their voice and counsel. One thing that has been consistent is the size of the store is perfect.”

The business is expected to employ about 20-25 people.

“Based on online orders and delivery, that could create a whole new workforce for this operation,” Washington said.

Oasis Fresh Market will be operated by Eco Alliance Group LLC, a member grocer of Associated Wholesale Grocers.