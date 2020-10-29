Anheuser-Busch donating more than 61,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to poll sites in Oklahoma

To help with the safety of voters and polling site workers throughout the election process, Anheuser-Busch produced and is donating more than 61,000 ounces (about 476 gallons) of hand sanitizer to polling sites across Oklahoma for next week's general election.

The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer (62,500 gallons) to election offices across the country.

