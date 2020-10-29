 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anheuser-Busch donating more than 61,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to poll sites in Oklahoma

Anheuser-Busch donating more than 61,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to poll sites in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Dates

To help with the safety of voters and polling site workers throughout the election process,  Anheuser-Busch produced and is donating more than 61,000 ounces (about 476 gallons) of hand sanitizer. Tulsa World file 

 MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file

To help with the safety of voters and polling site workers throughout the election process,  Anheuser-Busch produced and is donating more than 61,000 ounces (about 476 gallons) of hand sanitizer to polling sites across Oklahoma for next week's general election.

The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer (62,500 gallons) to election offices across the country. 

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News