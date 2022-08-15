Analyst: Decline in gas prices may end this week

A two-month decline in gasoline prices may be coming to an end this week due to an increase in wholesale prices and motorist demand, a national analyst said.

"For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, said in a blog post Monday.

“That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes," he said.

"While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

Oklahoma's average price was $3.43 on Monday, the second-lowest in the nation, according to GasBuddy.

Rounding out the top three states with the lowest average prices were Texas ($3.42) and Arkansas ($3.44).

The price at some Tulsa-area QuikTrips was as low as $3.32 on Monday.

The states with the highest average prices were Hawaii ($5.31), California ($5.31) and Nevada ($4.92), according to GasBuddy.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble said Monday.

“But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits. And as schools resume, families typically shift away from vacation mode and longer road trips,” she said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 11 cents in the last week and stands at $5.03 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Average diesel prices in Oklahoma and Tulsa were $4.536 and $4.462, respectively, according to AAA.

De Haan correctly predicted early last week that the national average price would dip under $4 per gallon. On Thursday, it did for the first time in five months, the Associated Press reported.

Despite De Haan's outlook Monday, oil prices continued to fall after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate, acknowledging more needed to be done to shore up its economy.

China is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil, so the news weighed on energy prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel and wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a gallon Monday.

Oil fell $2.25 to $92.09 a barrel and wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $3.05 a gallon Friday.

Oil prices had been rising since April 2020, as economies around the world recovered from the shock of the pandemic, and reopened — slowly at first, then more rapidly.

Demand for energy outstripped supply, pushing prices higher through all of 2021 and early this year.

Then in late February, Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to spike, and they remained high into June — although not as high as in July 2008 if inflation is considered.

Earlier this month, Tulsa QuikTrip prices fell below $1 per gallon less from an all-time high of $4.49 per gallon in mid-June.

It's unusual for gas prices to fall during the summer, because that's the peak driving time for American motorists. Some analysts think the high prices have led drivers to cut back, but the evidence is mostly anecdotal.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.